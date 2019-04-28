Devaswom Board’s Controversial Affidavit: Devaswom Board President Admits Mistake

Travancore Devaswom Board has been at the receiving end of some serious criticisms for the way they handled the issue of young women entry into Sabarimala. Yesterday, in yet another bizarre incident related to Sabarimala, TDB blamed Lord Ayyappa after they invested employees PF amount into a private bank’s bond.

A petition was filed asking why Travancore Devaswom board had put their employees P.F amount in Dhanalaxmi bank’s debenture and to this the TDB informed the High court that Lord Ayyappa had foreseen the advent of floods and the protests related to Sabarimala young women entry, and therefore Ayyappa made the officers to invest the money into bond, to adjust for the future needs!

Board in its affidavit said it was Ayyappa’s act to overcome the future financial crisis.

A day later, the Devaswom board president has offered some explanation to the controversy. He said that the affidavit did not catch his attention before it was submitted and that he was not aware of the situation under which such a report was prepared.

He said the controversial portion which said Ayyappan knew everything before will be removed and action will be initiated against the concerned officers who prepared the report. However, he defended the action of investing P.F amount into Dhanlaxmi bank bonds citing reasons of increased returns.

“TDB had to face a lot of criticisms, so we take each step with a lot of care. Under such situation, TDB should not have filed a response which is likely to be criticized like this. When we give something to Ombudsman and Court, it has to be given with some seriousness” he said.