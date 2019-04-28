Hindus Not Allowed to Vote, Repolling to Take Place in these Booths

Kolkata: A national news channel Times Now had exposed electoral malpractices which took place at three polling booths in West Bengal’s Raiganj parliamentary constituency. Following the report, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state on Saturday announced re-polling in these booths on April 29 – during the fourth phase of polling for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the EC notification, polling station number 19 at Dhologachh SSK, 37 at Patagora Balika Vidyalaya in Islampur assembly segment and 191 at Loha Gachhi Aadi Basipada in Goalpokhar assembly segment will go for re-polling. Voting at Raiganj constituency was held on April 18 and following this JP has written to the EC demanding re-polling in 18 booths. Meanwhile, the left parties had demanded re-polling in as many as 30 booths.

Times Now had reported how Hindus were blocked from voting by the ruling Trinamool Congress goons in booth no 191 in Goalpokhar assembly. Proxy voting was caught on camera where two individuals of the village who hadn’t voted were told by the polling officer that their vote has been cast.