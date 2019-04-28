CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

OMG ! Does the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen got engaged to this person? see pic

The former Miss Universe has now confessed that she truly loves her Boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The same has been quite evident from the actors Instagram feed that they are engaged in a gallant love.
But, the recent picture posted by her could be pointing towards a new chapter for the couple, as Sushmita is seen flaunting a ring. Now the question that arises is, are these two engaged?

To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning? choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder…yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions#togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl ? I love you guys???

This is what she wrote on the photograph that she has posted on her Instagram account.

