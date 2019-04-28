“Who is the Biggest Disaster of this Election”? Listen to What T.G Mohandas Said

Visuals of some people purportedly casting their votes multiple times in polling booths at Kannur and Kasargode constituencies in Kerala went viral on social media on Saturday. The visuals show a woman casting her vote twice, while another person is seen casting a bogus vote, the report by a Malayalam news channel said.

Left leaders have largely resorted to justifications of ‘open vote’ but the evidence clearly shows there is no merit in such arguments. It is in this backdrop BJP leader T.G Mohandas has tweeted about the biggest disaster of this election.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP Intellectual cell head said chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena is the biggest disaster of this election.

In a NewsHour discussion on Mathrubhumi news channel, BJP leader V.V Rajesh also unleashed criticisms on Teeka Ram Meena.

“Where is Teeka Ram Meena? The man who was so enthusiastically checking if Suresh Gopi chanted Swamiye Saranamayyappa or went to the temple, and then claimed himself to be an unbiased officer and even thought of himself as someone like T.N Sheshan is not found anywhere”. said Rajesh.