A Facebook post by Reshma Nishanth, who tried to enter Sabarimala goes viral

Apr 29, 2019, 06:45 pm IST
Reshma Nishanth, the women activist who tried to enter the Sabarimala temple criticised a media person for reporting the alleged bogus voting by CPM workers in Kannur. She on her Facebook page shared a post in which she has raised her criticism. She also accused that the reporter who reported the bogus voting also tried to make a controversy of her attempt to enter Sabarimala.

Reshma Nishanth is a  college teacher from a native of Irinavu Kannur. Reshma is an associate professor in IT at a self-financing college in Kannur. She hails from a CPM party village in Kannur and her husband is CPM member. She unsuccessfully tried to enter the hill shrine two times.

Read Full Facebook Post:

