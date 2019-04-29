After Vishu, the price of vegetables has a huge hike ; Price details inside

After Vishu festival season, the price of the vegetables has considerably increased. Though there are many innovative attempts to maintain household vegetables from kitchen gardens it has not reduced the rush in vegetable markets.

The price of the beans are top among the list which had a hike from 60 to 100 rupees in 10 days. The rate of Tomatoes has now reached to 50, earlier it was 30. The price of the carrot is the not too far from the condition has a hike of 20 rupees per kilos (50 to 70).

Vegetables are supplied to Palakkad which is located close to Tamil Nadu border from villages like Oddanchatram. Also, vegetables are supplied from Mysore.

The customers who buy vegetables regular has asserted that there is considerable amount of leap in price from past 10 days.

The wholesale dealers used to bring the load in lorries but only through single loads.

With the price increasing, many merchants have reduced selling beans and other vegetables. They opined that the demand for these items also has gone down.