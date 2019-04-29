Around 7.5 lakhs illegal expats deported from Saudi Arabia

The oil-rich Country of Saudi Arabia has deported around 7.5 lakhs illegal expats from the country. The Sudi Arabian Interior Ministry informed this.

In a press report given to media, the Suadi Interior Ministry said that around 730,873 foreigners living in the country in violation of the residency and labour regulations were deported from the country during the past 17 months.

A total of 2,903,531 expatriates were arrested for violating the system of residency, labour regulations and border security. As many as 394,392 violators were referred to their concerned embassies and consulates to issue them with travel documents and 492,878 were completing the travel procedures. 11,197 violators are currently held in various detention centres across the Kingdom. They consisted of 9,569 men and 1,628 women.

3,586 people were caught providing accommodation and transportation to the illegal expatriates. They included 1,199 Saudis, of whom 1,148 were investigated, punished and released while 51 were still being probed.

Saudi officials claimed earlier that the Interior Ministry›s security campaign called «A Nation Free of Illegals» to flush out all illegal residents from Saudi Arabia achieved its objectives with the coordinated efforts of more than a dozen government agencies.

The ministry launched the campaign on March 29, 2017, with an initial 90-day grace period, which was extended several times, for all visa overstayers and violators of residency and labour laws to leave the country without incurring any penalties.