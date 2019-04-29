Cyclone Fani : Heavy Rain likely over Kerala, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fresh warning that cyclonic storm – Fani is going to be intensified from severe to very severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours. The category 5 storm will move north-westwards till May 1, and then it will move towards north-eastward. A Sravani of IMD, Hyderabad said, “Fani cyclonic storm is going to be intensified from severe to very severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours. Now it’s moving towards north westward and from May 1 onward it will move north eastward.”

According to reports, the storm will not make landfall in Tamil Nadu, but likely to bring light rain in some northern parts. The IMD issued a warning saying, “speed reaching 160-170 kmph gusting to 185 kmph and phenomenal sea conditions likely over Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu & Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.”

According to the MeT, heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala on April 29 and 30. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is expected at few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely on April 29 and 30.