” Didi, 40 representatives from your party are keeping in touch with me ” Modi’s stunning claim getting viral

With the ongoing “Rasagula word war” between Trinamool Congress’s Mamatha Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the fight has took a new turn with Modi’s new stunning claim that 40 legislators form Mamatha’s Trinamool Congress party are still keeping in touch with him and even calls him thorough phone.

“Forty legislators of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress are in contact with the BJP and will change camp as soon as the results are announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed while addressing the public in Serampore.

The Bharathiya Janatha Party is currently targeting 25 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats and the Prime Minister’s extraordinary claim came amid what has practically been a quote-a-day battle with the Bengal Chief Minister.

Addressing a rally in Serampore — a town less than 30 km from Kolkata — the Prime Minister said:

“Didi, on 23 May, the day of results, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you and run. Even today, Didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me”.

The Trinamool Congress won 211 of the state’s 294 assembly seats in the 2016 assembly elections. In the Lok Sabha, it has 34 seats.