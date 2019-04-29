NEWS

FAKE ALERT; Congress’s Divya Spandana tweets digitally manipulated photo of Hitler which compared it to Modi;see pictures

Apr 29, 2019, 09:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The former congress MP and the actor turned politician Divya Spandana who is currenlty handeling the Social media operations of the congress party has now tweeeted an image of Nazi leader Adof Hitler with collashing it with Narendra modi.

In the photo which is shown that both of them shares similar gestures like, holding the ears of a child.

Divya tweeted the image saying, “What are your thoughts?” she tweeted after posting this picture

DIVYA’S TWEET

TRUTH

When googled these authentic images can be asserted.

Tags

Related Articles

Bellandur Lake catches fire Again

May 7, 2017, 10:44 pm IST
police station

Police station under terrorist attack

May 30, 2018, 06:40 am IST

Type 2 diabetes reversible: Reports

Sep 14, 2017, 03:29 pm IST

Lok Sabha creates history, Triple Talaq Bill passed

Dec 29, 2017, 06:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close