FAKE ALERT; Congress’s Divya Spandana tweets digitally manipulated photo of Hitler which compared it to Modi;see pictures

The former congress MP and the actor turned politician Divya Spandana who is currenlty handeling the Social media operations of the congress party has now tweeeted an image of Nazi leader Adof Hitler with collashing it with Narendra modi.

In the photo which is shown that both of them shares similar gestures like, holding the ears of a child.

Divya tweeted the image saying, “What are your thoughts?” she tweeted after posting this picture

DIVYA’S TWEET

TRUTH

When googled these authentic images can be asserted.