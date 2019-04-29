Find who? Kajol had a crush on this actor other than her husband Ajay Devagan.

The Bollywood actress Kajol and her dear friend Karan Johar has recently appeared on the

” The Kapil Sharma” show. In the show where both the celebrities have shared many secrets this new secret from Kajol has surprised everyone.

Karan Johar during the chat has revealed that Kajol had a crush on the Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar.

Karan revealed, “I met Kajol at another party, at the premiere of Henna movie. Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar and was looking for him at the entire premiere and I was her support then. So both of us were looking for him at the entire event. While we didn’t find Akshay, but it was the beginning of our friendship. Both of us stayed in South Mumbai and that’s where our friendship developed further.”

in 1994 both tof them worked together in the film , Yeh Dillagi.