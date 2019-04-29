‘Parvathy is well ahead in the list of Superstars’: Health Minister K.K.Shailaja praises actress Parvathy

State health minister K.K.Shailaja has praised Malayalam actress Parvathy for her awesome acting in the recently released Malayalam film ‘Uyare’. Shailaja, on her Facebook page, shared a post in which she praised the actress that she is above superstars.

Uyare, directed by debutant Manu Asokan narrates the story of ‘acid-attack’ victim girl.

Read Full Facebook Post: