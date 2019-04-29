CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Parvathy is well ahead in the list of Superstars’: Health Minister K.K.Shailaja praises actress Parvathy

Apr 29, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
State health minister K.K.Shailaja has praised Malayalam actress Parvathy for her awesome acting in the recently released Malayalam film ‘Uyare’. Shailaja, on her Facebook page, shared a post in which she praised the actress that she is above superstars.

Uyare, directed by debutant Manu Asokan narrates the story of ‘acid-attack’ victim girl.

