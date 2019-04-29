Public Administration Department sanctions Rs 86,50,000 for Kerala secretariat renovation work

Kerala Govt is all set to spend lakhs for the renovation at the office of the chief minister and chief secretary in the secretariat at a time when dearness allowance of employees are delayed citing financial crisis. Soon after the Lok Sabha polls, the Public Administration Department had sanctioned Rs 86,50,000 through four orders for the renovation work.

Biswanath Sinha, principal secretary of Public Administration sanctioned an amount of Rs 60, 95,000 for renovation work at the office of the chief secretary. Rs 47,85,000 is for civil work and Rs 13,10,000 for electrical works.

Rs 6,83,000 was sanctioned for emergency electrical and electronic renovation works at the visitors centre near chief secretary’s committee room. Rs 3,56,000 has been estimated for electronic and Rs 3,27,000 for electrical works.

Rs 6,24,000 has been granted for wall panelling in the corridor at the committee room from the office of the chief secretary. The three orders were released on April 22 on the previous day of polling. Tender relaxation offered to emergency jobs was given for the three orders.

Apart from this, an amount of Rs 12,48,000 has been sanctioned for wall panelling false ceiling, floor polishing, installation of LED lights and for other electric work on the third floor of the north block in the secretariat. The order for this was released after the polls on April 26.