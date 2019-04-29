Santhivanam Issue: Award-Winning writer K.R.Meera criticizes KSEB’s explanation

Award-Winning Malayalam writer K.R.Meera has criticised the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The writer has criticised KSEB’s explanation on the Santhivanam issue in Ernakulam. She on his facebook page has shared his opinion on the issue.

Santhivanam, is a green campus of sacred groves. It is facing an imminent threat from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which plans to cut down several trees to run its proposed 110 KV electricity supply line through this mini forest.

Located at Vazhikulangara, north Paravur taluk in Ernakulam, Santhivanam was initially under the care of C. Raveendranath, until his passing. Raveendranath used only a portion of the two-acre land to build a house while conserving rest of the land as an ecologically relevant region.

Santhivanam consists of three big sacred groves, three big ponds and temple, which is traditionally run by a family. It is a veritable and unique habitat that requires a strong conservation strategy as this is one of the remnants of the lowland coastal evergreen ecosystem in the state.

Read FB post: