Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

This is the epic reply Modi has said against Mamata Didi’s ” mud rasgulla word war

Apr 29, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Prime Minister narendra Modi has sid that he would happily accept the rasagullas made sout of soil and pebbles from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Modi has asserted his epic reply after Mamata Banerjee recently said the state would greet him with rasgullas made of soil and pebbles.

“Didi said she wants to give me rasgullas made of soil and pebbles. The soil of Bengal has the essence of greats like Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, JC Bose, Netaji, SP Mukherjee and if Modi gets rasgulla made of this holy soil then it will be a prasad for Modi,” the PM said when he was conducting a rally on Sreerampur.

Mamata did not seem happy with PM Modi and said that the state will give the prime minister rasgullas made of soil and pebbles.

Tags

Related Articles

Richest 9 Indians’ wealth equivalent to bottom 50% of the country : Report

Jan 21, 2019, 10:15 am IST
International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala: Central bans three documentries

International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala: Central bans three documentaries

Jun 10, 2017, 03:24 pm IST
raped

Shocking! Minor Raped for an Year by 4 Youngsters in Kerala

Jun 17, 2018, 08:00 am IST

You Won’t Believe How Many Cameras this Nokia Phone Has! Check it Out

Nov 9, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close