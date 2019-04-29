This is the epic reply Modi has said against Mamata Didi’s ” mud rasgulla word war

The Prime Minister narendra Modi has sid that he would happily accept the rasagullas made sout of soil and pebbles from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Modi has asserted his epic reply after Mamata Banerjee recently said the state would greet him with rasgullas made of soil and pebbles.

“Didi said she wants to give me rasgullas made of soil and pebbles. The soil of Bengal has the essence of greats like Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, JC Bose, Netaji, SP Mukherjee and if Modi gets rasgulla made of this holy soil then it will be a prasad for Modi,” the PM said when he was conducting a rally on Sreerampur.

Mamata did not seem happy with PM Modi and said that the state will give the prime minister rasgullas made of soil and pebbles.