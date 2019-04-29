Latest NewsTechnology

Vivo launches Y17 with triple rear cameras in India

Apr 29, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Vivo Y17, the company’s latest Y-series smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 17,990. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and features triple rear cameras.

Vivo Y17 will be available across Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, and Vivo India e-store along with its offline partner outlets. As part of launch offers, people who buy the device from online stores will receive an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on exchanging their old phone.

Vivo Y17 specifications

Vivo Y17 gets a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9 and an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a mirror finished back design and it will be available in two colour options– Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple. On the front, the phone features a 20MP camera.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is an octa-core chipset with a 12nm design and a clocking speed of up to 2.3GHz. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on the Android 9 Pie. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for Vivo’s 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.

