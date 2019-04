In Shimla, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving car. The girl was raped by a person in the moving car at around 10 pm on Sunday. The girl has registered a complaint through ‘ Gudiya helpline’.

In the complaint, the woman stated that the incident took place when she was coming from Mall road on foot towards an area falling under the Dhalli police station limits. In the meantime, a car stopped near her, she was pulled inside it and was raped in the moving vehicle.