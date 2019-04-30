40 Trinamool lawmakers are in touch with me, they will leave you on May 23: Modi attacks Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that “40 Trinamool Congress lawmakers” were in touch with him. In an open warning, PM Modi claimed that these lawmakers will leave Mamata’s side on May 23, when the results of the Lok Sabha Elections are declared. Addressing a rally Bengal’s Srirampur, Pm Modi said that, “Didi, on 23 May when the results will come, lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Even today, Didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me.”

This is for the first time that Prime Minister has made such a claim, though he has attacked the Trinamool chief regularly. On April 24, Prime Minister had taken a jibe at the Trinamool Congress Chief her “sticker Didi” who labels central welfare schemes as those of her own government. Modi had in his earlier poll meetings in the state called Banerjee, who is among his fiercest critics, “speed breaker Didi” for allegedly blocking implementation of central schemes in the state. He often refers to Banerjee as Didi.

“Speedbreaker Didi is also sticker Didi. She just puts a sticker on central schemes like free electricity or ration for the people to claim that these benefits are from the state government,” he said at a rally at Ranaghat in the border district of Nadia. He claimed that Banerjee has betrayed the people of Bengal, who gave her “so much trust and respect” and the the reason why the electorate had voted the Left out of power and supported has not been fulfilled by her yet.