Bogus Vote Controversy: UDF Says MLA’s Son’s Fake Vote Was Cast

Apr 30, 2019, 02:37 pm IST
CPI(M) has already been pushed into the defensive as allegations of fake votes have mounted on them. There is compelling video evidence to prove the same and in yet another serious allegation raised by UDF, someone allegedly cast fake votes in the name of the son of Kasargode-Uduma MLA K Kunjiraman.

UDF said that Kunnjiraman’s son is abroad and his vote was cast by someone else. UDF chairman of Kasargode district said that the truth behind all allegations should be revealed.

Madhusoodanan, son of Kunjiraman is the 7th voter in booth number 132 at Kuttakani GUP School.

Meanwhile, Kunjiraman MLA said he had no idea about the allegation.

