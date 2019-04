Following the Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena’s confirmation of bogus voting at Kasaragod, allegations have been raised against UDF for bogus voting at Kannur.

Footage has been released of two IUML activists, Muhammed Fayiz and Ashiq, casting multiple votes at two polling booths in Kallyasseri. LDF has filed a complaint to the CEO. There is another allegation that the league activists occupied the booth at Puthiyangadi Jama-at school.