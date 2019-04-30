Health & FitnessLatest NewsLife Style

Drinking beer in this hot summer is not good. Know the reasons

In the hot summer season, Malayalis nowadays are addicted to Beer. The people who drink beer says that it is good for summer. But the fact is not like that. Beer and hot summer weather do not go along with each other.

Reasons for this can be because of the fact that alcohol lowers the body’s tolerance for heat. It acts as a diuretic. It ends in speeding up urination, in which all the needed fluids are flushed out, causing dehydration. It also increases the workload of kidneys. The body has to spend more energy on diffusing the ingredients in the beer. This increases the body temperature. Also, alcohol raises one’s blood pressure which can increase rates of heat strokes and other health risks.

