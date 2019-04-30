Eager to contribute to progress of Indian football: AIFF technical director

Indian football team’s newly-appointed technical director Isac Doru Monday said he is looking forward to contributing to the progress of Indian football. The Romanian was selected from a list of over 60 candidates who had applied for the post which was advertised earlier this year.

The 56-year-old comes with a rich experience of almost 29 years in international football across many countries namely France, Japan, USA, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Qatar amongst others. He was last employed as the Sporting Director of three-time J-league Champions Yokohama Marinos FC.