India wont be this year’s World Cup Champ says this astrologer for this reason

This sports astrologer named as Greenstone Lobo has forecasted that the India wont be winning the Cricket World Cup this year. India has won the world cup twice and they are looking for a thied time win.

Greenstone Lobo, who has been involved in the practise of forecasting in big tournaments for a couple of years, was accurate with his predictions in 2011 and 2015.

He plots this as the reason Lobo states that Kohli’s birth year (1988) can prove to be ominous for India. However, if Virat’s birth year was in 1986 or 1987 then things could have gone in favour of the men in blues.

“I called Virat’s youth coach, Rajkumar Sharma, and clarified my stress that India probably won’t win the World Cup in 2019 if Virat was in reality conceived in 1988. I trusted frantically that I would get 1986 or 1987 as the genuine year of the Indian skipper’s introduction to the world. He (Virat’s coach) stayed quiet for a minute prior to murmuring a yes.” said Lobo

The astrologer further said that India’s luck could have improved if Dhoni was left out of the side. Lobo lastly said that previously

Dhoni used to have good luck but now luck doesn’t favor him anymore.

Whatever it is the cricket fans of India would still be hoping that team India lifts the World Cup for the third time.