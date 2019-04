BJP has lodged a complaint against the LDF candidate contesting from Malappuram V.P.Sanu. The party alleged that the CPM leader has violated the model code of conduct.

BJP accused that the LDF candidate has circulated in the constituency pamphlets and posters which spreads communalism and religious abuse. The pamphlets have been circulated among Muslim houses.

BJP candidate V.Unnikrishnan Master give complaint to the district collector.