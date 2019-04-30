‘Mia Khalifa or Sunny Leone’, Who will act in ‘Chunkzz 2’?

The sequel of the super hit Malayalam film ‘Chunkzz’ is getting ready. For the last some days there has been a lot of buzz about who will play the female lead in the film. Two names have been heating the mercury. That is of famous pornstars Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone.

It was earlier reported that Mia Khalifa will make her movie entry with this super hit Malayalam film. Director Omar Lulu was the one who broke the news through his social media handle. Mumbai based production company who are bankrolling the film held talks with the representatives of Mia Khalifa.

But later Mia Khalifa declined this. She made it clear that no Indian company has approached her for a movie.

Now there are reports about pornstar-turned-actress Sunny Leone replacing Mia.

In an interview to a popular Malayalam media group, the Omar Lulu made it clear that it was the company’s wish to rope in Mia Khalifa. They had asked him to work on a one-liner based on that. They were impressed with Omar’s story and told him that they will contact him after holding talks through the representatives of Mia.

Omar also added that it was not him but the company who made claims about getting Sunny Leone on board if talks with Mia Khalifa doesn’t materialize.

He is planning to start shooting for Chunkzz 2 by May this year. The sequel will have a completely new set of actors and a fresh plot.

Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion is a sequel to the Malayalam film Chunkzz. The adult comedy, that released in August earlier this year, opened to mixed response from the audience. The sequel will star Honey Rose in the lead.

The writers of the original flick Sarang and Sanoop Thykoodan will also pen the script of the sequel. However, the remaining cast and crew are yet to be finalized.