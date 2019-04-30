New Zealand Open: India’s Saina Nehwal looking for the second title

India’s top badminton player Saina Nehwal will train her eyes on winning the New Zealand Open beginning Tuesday. 29-year-old Saina seeded second will begin her quest for the second title this year when she will take on China’s Wang Zhiyi in the first round of the women’s singles. World no. 9 is the only Indian to have won a title at the Indonesia Masters this year and Saina would be looking to add another one to her kitty. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu is not competing in this tournament.

Anura Prabhudesai will be up against sixth seed Li Xuerui in an opening round match of the women’s singles. In men’s singles, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy have qualified automatically for the main draw along with Subhanker Dey.

Ajay Jayaram, Parupalli Kashyap and Lakshya Sen will be fighting it out at the qualifiers to make it to the main draw. In men’s doubles, India will be represented by the pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy. Women’s doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will be lone Indian pair in the field.