Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and is “almost cancer free” confirms his elder brother

Reports have now asserted that the ace veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and is “almost cancer free”. The same has been confirmed by his elder brother Randir Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, will be back home soon.

“He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course.

He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon,” Randhir told media houses

This is the first time that the Kapoor family has directly commented on Rishi Kapoor’s health status.

Rishi Kapoor ,who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.