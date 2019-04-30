Sana Khan has declared her romance with choreographer Melvin Louis on Social Media

Sana Khan has declared her romance with Choreographer Melvis Louis. the actress who stareted her carrer with Simbu in Tamil has played the role of silk Sitha recenlty.

She wrote, “I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you. I fall for you every day every minute.

You make me a better person. There are so many good things I’m learning from you every single day. Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too.

I’ m super lucky to have you in my life.

Thank you for choosing me. I love you forever. Happy Birthday my love.” In yet another post, she expressed, “If I did anything right in my life,

it was when I gave my heart to u.”