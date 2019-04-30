The Kerala Couple Behind the Recruitment of People into ISIS Exposed. SHOCKING!

NIA has initiated a serious inquiry into people from Kerala connected to terror groups in the backdrop of the attacks in Srilanka. Both NIA and Secret Intelligence of the state has found that the 21 member group who left Kerala to join ISIS had stayed in Srilanka for months and took classes, before leaving to Afghanistan and Syria. The indoctrination took place in secret pockets in Srilanka since the country was a safe haven for people who were interested in ISIS.

It is the Kerala couple Abdul Rasheed and Sony Sebastian who is heading the ISIS activities in Kerala. They are in constant touch with people who show extremist tendencies. They send and receive messages through Whatsapp and Telegram groups which include only religious fundamentalists.

Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Thrikarupoor and former employee at Peace school had brought 21 new recruits from Kerala to Srilanka. These 21 played a significant part in the blasts in Kerala before leaving to Afghanistan. It is reported that he is in Kabul at the moment.