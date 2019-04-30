NEWSInternationalVideo

VIRAL WATCH; The video of giant anaconda crossing a busy city road is getting viral

Apr 30, 2019, 06:34 pm IST
Traffic on a busy road in Brazil halted after the people spotted a giant anaconda on road near the city of Porto Velho. According to Global News, a video, which was shared by Italo Nascimento Fernandes, shows the large snake trying to cross the road as people around watched.
In the viral clip, many people can be seen getting down from their cars and even stopping other approaching vehicles to let the reptile pass.

These snakes can appear in the urban area in search of food, which are small rodents, and in the city they can feed on dogs and even cats, so it’s good to be careful not to leave the trash in the yard because these animals can smell the rodents or these animals and come close to homes, especially in the rainy season,”

