Latest NewsSports

Wrestling Federation of India recommends Bajrang, Vinesh for Khel Ratna

Apr 30, 2019, 01:11 am IST
Less than a minute

The Wrestling Federation of India recommended Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for the country’s highest sporting honour — the Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

World no. 1 Bajrang recently stamped his authority at the Asian Championship in Xi’an, China by clinching a gold medal in the men’s 65kg freestyle event. Vinesh could only win a bronze at the recent Asian Championship, but considering that she fought in a new weight category of 53kg, it was seen as a good achievement.

WFI has recommended names of Rahul Aware, Harpreet Singh, Divya Kakran and Pooja Dhanda for the Arjuna award.

Tags

Related Articles

Planes collide into each other at Toronto International Airport

Jan 6, 2018, 10:32 am IST

See Bollywood Stars Acting As Political Leaders In ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ Movie

Jun 28, 2018, 10:35 pm IST

Here’s the Forbes list of top most paid Indian celebrities

Jun 23, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

SHOCKING !!! This man is drinking petrol for 42 years

Dec 3, 2017, 07:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close