Wrestling Federation of India recommends Bajrang, Vinesh for Khel Ratna

The Wrestling Federation of India recommended Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for the country’s highest sporting honour — the Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

World no. 1 Bajrang recently stamped his authority at the Asian Championship in Xi’an, China by clinching a gold medal in the men’s 65kg freestyle event. Vinesh could only win a bronze at the recent Asian Championship, but considering that she fought in a new weight category of 53kg, it was seen as a good achievement.

WFI has recommended names of Rahul Aware, Harpreet Singh, Divya Kakran and Pooja Dhanda for the Arjuna award.