16 Security Personnel Killed in IED Blast by Maoists

At least 16 security personnel were reported killed, and couple of others injured, in a blast carried out by Maoist militants in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday. An improvised explosive device (IED) was used by the Naxals to target the security officials. The injured victims have been rushed to the nearest medical facility.

According to reports, the vehicle which was targeted in the IED blast was carrying 16 security personnel of the C60 Commandos, an anti-Maoist squad of Gadchiroli police. All 16 onboard have been confirmed dead, along with the vehicle’s driver.

The security team which was rushed to the site following the explosion was locked in an encounter with the militants by the time this report was first published.