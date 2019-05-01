Benjamin Netanyahu sworn into Israel’s New Parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the 120 newly-elected members who were sworn-into country’s new Parliament on Tuesday, three weeks after his victory in the national election.

Netanyahu will seek to form a governing coalition in the days ahead. His Likud party won 35 seats in the election, the same as his main opponent from the centrist Blue and White alliance, led by former military chief Benny Gantz. Support from smaller right-wing parties allied to Likud led to a majority of 65 parliament members supporting Benjamin Netanyahu to continue on as Premier.

But Netanyahu also faces the prospect of becoming the first sitting Prime Minister to be indicted.

The attorney general has announced he intends to indict him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust pending a hearing. He is not required to resign if indicted, only if convicted with all appeals exhausted.