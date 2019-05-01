KeralaLatest News

Bogus Vote Controversy: Here is What Sitaram Yechury Said

May 1, 2019, 06:48 am IST
CPI(M) in Kerala has really been pushed to a defensive position after video evidence of its workers engaged in fake voting surfaced. The senior leaders are struggling to weave justifications for the act, but CPI(M) secretary Sitaram Yechury said the allegations are a part of a separate agenda.

“You cannot make agendas and influence people after the election. The news that the Muslim League has done fake votes should also be investigated. It is election commission who has to take a final call on this,” said Yechury.

Meanwhile, Kerala state party secretary had unleashed some criticisms on Chief electoral officer – Teeka Ram Meena. He accused Meena of someone influenced by the media reports and taking action on the basis of it.

