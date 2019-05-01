China Willing to Change Stand, Masood Azhar to be Declared a Global Terrorist?

In all probability, the United Nations will declare Maulana Masood Azhar a global terrorist today after a green signal by Pakistan and China. It also comes after the ‘1267 sanctions committee’ of the UN deleted Masood’s linkage with the Pulwama incident and the unrest in the Indian Occupied Kashmir as propagated by India.

Earlier, China had put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on the head of Pakistan-based JeM which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack. But China indicated on Tuesday that it was willing to change its decade-old stand opposing the move.

“This problem can be properly solved,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said to a question on media reports that Beijing was finally ready to lift its technical hold on blacklisting the Jaish terror group founder.

So China could lift its “technical hold” on listing of Azhar, whose outfit has been responsible for a number of terror attacks in India, including the recent one in Pulwama in which 40 security personnel were killed by a suicide car bomber on February 14.