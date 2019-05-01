CPI(M) Leader A.N Shamseer Says the Term ‘Fake Vote’ is Completely Wrong. Check Out his Bizzare Explanation

CPI(M) leaders had a tough time defending the evidence of their party members doing fake votes and many of their prominent faces are embarrassing themselves on news channel discussions with their bizarre logic and arguments. In one such incident, CPI(M) leader A.N Shamseer raised some silly arguments in a discussion in a Malayalam channel.

When the anchor asked if CPI(M) has become a part of bogus voting, Shamsheer replied that the term ‘fake vote’ is completely wrong.

“The term is wrong. You cannot make such a statement. Only those people who have their names in voters list can do votes. The usage ‘fake vote’ is therefore wrong”.

The anchor tried to explain the concept of fake voting but Shamseer stood firm on his stand. “You cannot use the term fake votes. You have to find a new term for that in Malayalam. This is about a man making fake identity and voting, it is improper to call it a fake vote. How can you criticize the vote for a fake identity?” he added.