The CPM has demanded repolling Tripura. The party alleged that the election process was rigged at the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency.

CPM has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding this. CPM lodged a complaint with the ECI. CPM general secretary accused that around 50% of voters in the constituency can not vote in the constituency.

In the complaint, CPM accused that there were large-scale irregularities, manipulation, and election rigging. And around 50% of legitimate voters could not cast their votes in the polling.

The election for Tripura West was held on April 11.