CPM leader Prakash Karat says that the Workers will give reply to Modi in this general election

Former CPM general secretary and senior CPM leader Prakash Karat accused that during the last five years of Narendra Modi regime, the country witnessed overturning the labour laws in favour of multinational companies. The NDA government led by Narendra Modi weakened many labour laws.

During the last year, the unemployment rate was at over four decades high at 6.1%. The national workforce shrunk by 4.7 crores in this regime, he accused.

The CPM polit bureau member was addressing the May Day celebrations at the CPM headquarters.