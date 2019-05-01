Election Commission Rules P.M Modi Did not Violate Poll Codes

The Election Commission has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Maharashtra’s Wardha. EC ruled that there was no model code violation by him, after examining his speech.

Earlier Modi had said that the opposition was scared to contest from seats where the majority community accounted for most of the constituency’s population. The remark was seen as an indirect attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had decided to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad seat along with Amethi. Wayanad has a significant Muslim population.

Disposing of the first of five Congress complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Election Commission Tuesday found no violation of the Model Code of Conduct and electoral laws in Modi’s April 1 speech at a poll rally in Wardha, Maharashtra.

“The matter has been examined in detail in accordance to the extant guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra. Accordingly, the commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed,” an EC spokesperson said.