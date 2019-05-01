Latest NewsIndia

Election Commission seized 785 crore rupees

May 1, 2019, 03:46 pm IST
The Election Commission officials had seized black money, illicit liquor, drugs and other valuables worth around 3,274 crore rupees from the nine states where the fourth phase of the general election has finished. In this around 785 crore rupees is black money.

