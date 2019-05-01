Four held in for supplying illicit  liquor

In two separate incidents, the Delhi Police arrested three men for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital.

After getting a tip-off that the illicit liquor is smuggled to the state from Haryana, the police conducted raids near Najafgarh drain, Dwarka where three persons were arrested. Total 155 cartons containing 7,590 quarters illicit liquor and one tempo were used in the offence. The accused have been identified as Rahees Ahmed (26), a resident of Badaun District in Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Kumar (28), a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area, and Rakesh Shukla (45), a resident of Ashok Vihar, they said.

In another incident, the Delhi Police Tuesday seized 95 units of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from a tempo that was going towards KN Katju Marg in Rohini, they said. The accused Guddu (28), a resident of Kirari, has been arrested.