KeralaLatest News

Here is Why T.G Mohandas Thinks ISIS Will Not Carry Out Attack in Kerala. Check Out his Tweet

May 1, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala was literally shocked by the news of Riyas Aboobacker alias Abu Dujana, a resident of Palakkad, who conspired to commit a terrorist act in the state of Kerala. It was just the fact that he didn’t have a proper chance to execute his plan that stopped him from carrying out an attack in Kerala. But BJP Intellectual Cell head T.G Mohandas, known for his witty Tweets, said that ISIS will not carry out an attack in Kerala. He had his own logic for saying that.

“ISIS will not carry out a blast in Kerala. Will anyone keep a bomb in their own camp?” he wrote on Twitter.

Obviously, his tweet was a dig at the plight of the state of Kerala which has become a conducive breeding ground for terrorists. The CPI(M) led Kerala government was bullish with their police actions to implement the Supreme court verdict in the case of Sabarimala but did nothing to prevent terrorism from expanding in the state. It was the National Investigation Agency which arrested Riyas Aboobacker.

Tags

Related Articles

Cabinet approves DNA Technology Regulation Bill

Jul 4, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

Sabarimala Verdict: Does it Mean there is a Stay on Young Women’s Entry into Sabarimala?

Nov 13, 2018, 04:17 pm IST

Saffron flavored chocolates to hit the markets soon

Feb 18, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

Union Cabinet approves Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Ordinance

Mar 1, 2019, 07:32 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close