Kerala Govt Ignored NIA’s Warning About ISIS Recruitment From Kerala. SHOCKING!

It is alleged that Kerala Govt had completely neglected a report submitted by the National Investigation Agency informing the state about the recruitment of Keralites into ISIS. It was months before that the NIA warned Kerala Govt that the brain behind Srilankan blasts- Zahran Hashim had strong roots in Kerala. The state government apparently did not take any action on the report.

In last June and even before, there were reports that about 10 had fled to Yemen from Kasargode district in Kerala and following this NIA had done a detailed investigation in the south Indian state. The group that went to Yemen had 3 women and 5 children in it.

The report by NIA asks all police station’s secret intelligence in Kerala to keep a close watch on those people, organizations, groups, etc that helps people to Yemen. Central Govt had recommended action against such people through Indian Passport act, but apparently, state govt had ignored this too. Centre had instructed to take action against Travel agencies as well as the ship companies that help people to Yemen.