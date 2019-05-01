Maharastra Day: All markets remain closed

All major markets remain closed today on account of Maharashtra Day. The Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, forex markets, commodity markets remained closed.
Related Articles
Cannabis worth Rs 1.68 crore seized , Three arrested
Apr 18, 2019, 02:08 pm IST
ICC announces women’s cricketer of the year award
Dec 31, 2018, 02:11 pm IST
Tamil Rockers Leaked All Songs from Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar Before Release
Oct 5, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Imran Khan Puppet of Pakistani Military,says Ex-wife Reham Khan
Feb 19, 2019, 09:52 pm IST
Post Your Comments