Malayalam writer supports ‘Niqab – Burqa’ ban in Sri Lanka

May 1, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Malayalam writer Shihabuddhin Poythumkadavu has come forward supporting the niqab-burqa ban imposed by island nation, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka after the tragic Easter day bomb blast has imposed a ban on wearing a head covering dresses in the public places. Many have come supporting the decision on social media.

Poythumkadav on his Facebook page shared a picture of Arakkal Sulthan Ayisha Beevi Adisha Rajas photo. It is was the only Muslim Kingdom in Kerala. Usually, the senior women in the family were appointed as the ruler.

1921-31 ???????? ?????? ??????? ???????????? ???????? ???? ???? ??? ??????? ?????? ?????. ?? ?????????????.?????????????, ?????????, ?? ??????????, ???????????? ?????????????? ???????? ?????? ????????? ????.

Gepostet von Shihabuddin Poithumkadavu am Dienstag, 30. April 2019

