NIA Confirms Riyas Had Planned Suicide Attacks on Thrissur Pooram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday had arrested a man in connection with its investigation into 2016 Islamic State module in Kasargod and Palakkad in Kerala. The NIA held 29-year-old Riyas Aboobacker alias Abu Dujana, a resident of Palakkad, for conspiring to commit a terrorist act. Shocking details have been revealed as NIA continues to interrogate him.

What will shock Keralites the most is the news that Riyas had planned to do a suicide attack on Thrissur Pooram, the new year celebrations at Kochi or any such religious event where people flock in numbers. He had tried to get people of the same mentality working along with him, but since a favorable situation never came up, the plan of the blast was postponed.

During the probe, Riyas revealed that he has been following speeches and videos of Zakir Naik, an absconding Indian Islamic preacher and the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, and Zahran Hashim. Notably, Zahran Hashim, a radical Tamil-speaking cleric, is the leader of National Thowheed Jamaath, which is believed to have executed the highly coordinated blasts in Sri Lanka on April 21.