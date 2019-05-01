NSG Arrives at Kochi, Intelligence Warns It Could be Terrorist’s Target

Kochi: Secret Intelligence has warned that the next target of the perpetrators of Srilankan blast could be Kochi, reports a Malayalam news channel. Instructions have been given to increase security throughout the state, especially at the coastal areas.

National Security Guard’s special team has arrived at Kerala to ensure the efficiency of security forces at Kerala. The 150 member NSG team will conduct a mock drill at Kochi International Airport in collaboration with CISF, State Police, and Fire and Safety Department.

Anything or anyone suspicious along the coast of Kochi’s coastal areas will be examined. Emigration department has been given strict orders to check the travel documents of tourists, especially the ones who came from Sri Lanka.

Earlier, state police had not found anything serious in the mysterious drones that appeared in many parts of the state, but secret intelligence considers this as a serious issue.

Riyas Abubakkar, the ISIS operative from Kerala had earlier revealed that he has been following speeches and videos of Zakir Naik, an absconding Indian Islamic preacher and the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, and Zahran Hashim. Notably, Zahran Hashim, a radical Tamil-speaking cleric, is the leader of National Thowheed Jamaath, which is believed to have executed the highly coordinated blasts in Sri Lanka on April 21.

What will shock Keralites the most is the news that Riyas had planned to do a suicide attack on Thrissur Pooram, the new year celebrations at Kochi or any such religious event where people flock in numbers. He had tried to get people of the same mentality working along with him, but since a favorable situation never came up, the plan of the blast was postponed.