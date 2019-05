The Qatar Petroleum has released its renewed pricelist for this month. The price of petrol and diesel has been increased from today in the Gulf country.

The price for Super and Premium grade petrol will rise by 15 Dirham and the new price will be Qatar Riyal 1.95 for super and 2 Qatar Riyal for Premium grade. The price of diesel will be increased by 5 Dirham and the new price is QR 2.

From 2017 the Qatar Petroleum is announcing the monthly price list of fuels.