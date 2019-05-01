PM Narendra Modi’s Sister-in-Law Passes Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sister-in-law, Bhagwati, died on Wednesday in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad after losing a battle with a prolonged illness. She was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, where she died this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. She died at the age of 55 years.

Bhagwatiben was the wife of Prahlad Modi, the younger brother of PM Modi. Prahlad is the head of Gujarat’s Fair Price Shops Owners and Kerosene Licence Holders’ Association. Prahlad Modi is two years younger than PM Narendra Modi. He runs a grocery store in Ahmedabad.