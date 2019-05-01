KeralaLatest News

‘Sabarimala issue reflected in voting; BJP will win from Thiruvananthapuram’, says O.Rajagopal

May 1, 2019, 02:33 pm IST
Veteran BJP leader O.Rajagopal claimed the party will win from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. There is a Pro-BJP atmosphere in the constituency. Although consolidation of minority votes has occurred in the constituency BJP can overcome that, he claimed.

The lone MLA of BJP in Kerala also said that the Sabarimala issue in Kerala is like Ayodhya issue in north-India. Sabarimala issue may have reflected in the voting. The ruling LDF government failed to understand the trust of the people. The people will never forgive that. The LDF will have to face consequences, he said.

